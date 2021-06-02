Last updated on .From the section Shooting

Matthew Coward-Holley became Britain's first trap world champion in 2019 and will compete at his first Olympics in Tokyo

Great Britain's Matthew Coward-Holley claimed another gold medal as he won the men's trap event at the European Shooting Championships in Croatia.

The world champion, 26, continued his fine form by winning a close-fought final with a score of 47ex 50.

The Czech Republic's Jiri Liptak won silver in Osijek while Italy's Mauro De Filippis claimed bronze.

"It feels so surreal," said Coward-Holley. "It's been a phenomenal end to a fantastic trip."

Coward-Holley became Britain's first trap world champion in July 2019 and is the current world number three.

The Chelmsford shooter, who was selected for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in January, has now won three gold medals in less than three weeks.

He won a mixed pairs World Cup gold with Kirsty Hegarty, who will also be representing GB at July's Olympics, and a Green Cup gold - both in Italy last month.

"It took me a little while to get going but once I was up and running it was all good," added Coward-Holley.

"I've been lucky enough to be training abroad since April. It's been really great preparation and it's clearly paying off."