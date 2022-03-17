Last updated on .From the section Shooting

Amber Hill represented Team GB at the Rio Olympics in 2016

Great Britain's Amber Hill won gold on her return to international shooting after missing out on last summer's Tokyo Olympics with coronavirus.

The 24-year-old claimed a comfortable first place at the World Cup in Nicosia, Cyprus.

"The feeling of coming home with a medal for my country never gets old," Hill said.

Elsewhere, compatriot Ryan Cockbill secured R4 silver in the WSPS 10m European Championships in Norway.

Cockbill, who represented Great Britain at the 2012 Paralympics, finished on 252.0 points as the competition went down to the final shot.

Kevin Liot of France took gold with 252.7.