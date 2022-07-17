Last updated on .From the section Shooting

Hill represented Team GB at the Rio Olympics in 2016 but had to withdraw from the Tokyo 2020 Games after testing positive for Covid-19

Amber Hill became the most successful Briton in international shooting after winning silver at the World Cup meeting in Changwon, South Korea.

It was her 11th International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) medal, taking her past Richard Faulds' tally of 10.

Hill, 24, pushed France's Lucie Anastassiou all the way despite a malfunction on her gun which meant she had to open it with a screwdriver after each shot.

"It feels amazing to come away with another World Cup medal," said Hill.

The silver was Hill's third World Cup medal of 2022.

"It just seems incredible," she added. "It feels like everything is falling into place, especially with last year's disappointment."

Hill missed last year's Tokyo 2020 Olympics with Covid-19 and returned to shooting in March, winning gold at this year's opening World Cup event in Nicosia, Cyprus.

The skeet shooter's other World Cup medal this year was a silver at Lonato, Italy, in April.

In the men's skeet, 27-year-old Welshman Ben Llewellin won bronze.

And in the para-shooting World Cup in Munich, Britain claimed a gold and a world record as Ryan Cockbill produced a score of 637.4 in R4.