Last updated on .From the section Shooting

Ben Llewellin and Amber Hill are skeet mixed team world champions

Britain's Amber Hill and Ben Llewellin won mixed team skeet gold at the shooting World Championships in Osijek, Croatia.

The pair - European champions in the discipline - beat Italy's Diana Bacosi and Gabriele Rossetti in the final.

The gold with Llewellin adds to the individual silver 25-year-old Hill won in the women's skeet, losing the final to 2016 Olympic champion Bacosi.

"It's great to shoot as a team," said Olympian Hill.

"We carry each other through and it really is a joint effort. Ben's great performance in the final made it easier on me."

Llewellin added: "The competition was tough. Amber carried me through qualification but I managed to sort myself out and have a strong final, which eventually gave us the gold medal."