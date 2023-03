Last updated on .From the section Shooting

Seonaid McIntosh earned a European silver medal

Scottish shooter Seonaid McIntosh has qualified for the 2024 Olympics with a silver medal in the 10m air rifle at the European Championships.

McIntosh, 26, was beaten by Jeanette Hegg Duestad in the gold medal match in Tallinn.

But the former 50m rifle world champion qualifies for her second Olympics in Paris.

McIntosh finished 12th and 14th in her events on her Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2021.