Sky Brown adds the world title to her Olympic bronze medal

Sky Brown has become Great Britain's first skateboarding world champion at the age of 14.

Brown won gold in park skateboarding at the World Championships in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, with a best score of 90.83 from her three runs.

That put her more than four points ahead of Japan's Kokona Hiraki, with Olympic champion Sakura Yosozumi, also from Japan, taking bronze.

"Being on the podium with these guys again is so crazy," said Brown.

"It's just been really fun. I was trying to enjoy it as much as I could.

"Landing all three of my runs was an amazing feeling."

Brown became Great Britain's youngest Olympic medal winner of all time when she won park bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The World Championships are the first park qualifying event for the Paris Olympics next year.

Brown's GB team-mate Lola Tambling, also 14, finished in sixth place.

Skateboarding was one of four new sports added to the Olympics in 2020, with skateboarding events held in both 'park' and 'street' categories of the sport.