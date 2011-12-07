Allen stands by Hearn criticism

World number 12 Mark Allen stands by his criticism of World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn whilst apologising for the language used, for which he will now face a disciplinary committee.

The 25-year-old spoke out about Hearn's running of the game, specifically the changes made to the format of the UK Championship which he felt went back on an earlier assurance not to amend the tournament's format.

Hearn has since issued a statement in which he refers to Allen as a "silly little boy" believing that the comments have "overshadowed a first-class tournament".

