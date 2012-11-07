Ronnie O'Sullivan exile is opportunity for Judd Trump

New world number one Judd Trump views Ronnie O'Sullivan's decision to pull out of the rest of the 2012-13 season as a golden opportunity for himself.

O'Sullivan is taking a break from the sport because of "personal issues".

"It's disappointing but it leaves a hole now for someone to come through," Trump told BBC Sport.

Trump in the world by winning the inaugural International Championship in Chengdu, China.

Snooker's world number ones Ray Reardon (May 1975 - May 1981, May 1982 - May 1983)

(May 1975 - May 1981, May 1982 - May 1983) Cliff Thorburn (May 1981 - May 1982)

(May 1981 - May 1982) Steve Davis (May 1983 - May 1990)

(May 1983 - May 1990) Stephen Hendry (May 1990 - May 1998, May 2006 - May 2007)

(May 1990 - May 1998, May 2006 - May 2007) John Higgins (May 1998 - May 2000, May 2007 - May 2008, May 2010 - Sep 2010, Dec 2010 - May 2011)

(May 1998 - May 2000, May 2007 - May 2008, May 2010 - Sep 2010, Dec 2010 - May 2011) Mark Williams (May 2002 - May 2002, May 2003 - May 2004, May 2011 - Sep 2011)

(May 2002 - May 2002, May 2003 - May 2004, May 2011 - Sep 2011) Ronnie O'Sullivan (May 2002 - May 2003, May 2004 - May 2006, May 2008 - May 2010)

(May 2002 - May 2003, May 2004 - May 2006, May 2008 - May 2010) Neil Robertson (Sep 2010 - Dec 2010)

(Sep 2010 - Dec 2010) Mark Selby (Sep 2011 - Nov 2012)

(Sep 2011 - Nov 2012) Judd Trump (Nov 2012 - )

But his victory was soon overshadowed by the news of O'Sullivan's self-imposed exile.

Trump, 23, added: "Every one is a little bit disappointed. A lot of people came to watch Ronnie so he will be missed.

"Obviously he has had trouble off the table and if his mind is not fully there, there is no point him going to tournaments.

"He is a fans' favourite, so someone needs to come through but he will be hard to replace.

"Ronnie has achieved everything so I can see where he's coming from. It's hard for him to keep going but I think one day he will come back."

Trump is now focusing on retaining his status as the world's best player and feels like a target for his rivals.

"It makes a difference to other players. They all want to beat you," he said.

"Everyone wants to be number one and Mark held it for a while, so he will want to get back there as soon as possible.

"I will have to keep winning tournaments to stay there.

"But I want to stay there for as long as possible. I don't want it to be for one month.

"People are going to want to beat me now. I will have to raise my game to keep up there."