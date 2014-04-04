Snooker: Mike Dunn shocks Mark Selby in China Open
-
- From the section Snooker
Mike Dunn pulled off the biggest win of his career to shock world number two Mark Selby and reach the semi-finals of the China Open.
The 42-year-old, ranked 71 places below Selby, won 5-3 and will meet home favourite Ding Junhui on Saturday.
Ding beat England's Mark King 5-2 to remain on course to win five ranking events in one season.
Defending champion Neil Robertson of Australia and England's Ali Carter complete the semi-final line up.
Englishman Dunn thought about quitting the professional tour last season after struggling in low-profile events and qualifying tournaments.
After his win, Dunn wrote on Twitter: "There's no words to describe how I feel right now except thank you to everyone. I am delighted and I've shed a few tears."
Dunn will have to be at his best to compete with China's leading player Ding, who will become the first player since Stephen Hendry in 1990/91 to win five ranking events in one campaign if he triumphs in Sunday's final.
World number one Robertson has been suffering from a viral infection but managed to overcome Scotland's Graeme Dott 5-3 in their quarter-final.