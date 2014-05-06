Close menu

World Snooker Championship 2014: Mark Selby wins style battle

By Ben DirsBBC Sport at the Crucible

Mark Selby beats Ronnie O'Sullivan to win first World Championship

At times during this year's World Championship, Ronnie O'Sullivan sounded like a man who had experienced a great awakening. There was more to the game of snooker, he now realised, than frolicking when the sun shone.

In the final, Mark Selby introduced O'Sullivan to a state of full enlightenment: some of the finest snooker is played in what appear to be the grimmest of circumstances.

Having engaged in an epic semi-final against Neil Robertson, which he won 17-15, a jaded 'Jester from Leicester' spent most of Sunday looking like he had spent the previous night trying, in vain, to locate his misplaced bells.

When Selby found himself 8-3 and 10-5 behind, he seemed almost dead and buried. And so began the tortuous, some might say torturous, process of escape.

In tunnelling his way back to 10-7 after the first day's play, Selby managed a highest break of 62. It was not the game as some fans like it to be played.

Mark Selby
Selby won the World Championships seven years after being runner-up to John Higgins

Critics on Twitter labelled it "anti-snooker". But just as styles make fights in boxing, styles make matches on the baize. Selby tied O'Sullivan up, got in his face, prevented him from getting his shots off. Why would Selby play it any other way? Certainly O'Sullivan saw it coming and appreciated it when it came.

"He's a modern-day Cliff Thorburn," said O'Sullivan, having lost 13 of the last 17 frames to lose the final 18-14. "If you start missing balls against Mark, he'll keep putting you in trouble and it can become quite difficult. I felt quite numb."

Thorburn, the Canadian who won the world title in 1980, was known as 'The Grinder'. Before this year's final, O'Sullivan labelled Selby 'The Torturer'. Not everyone has the talent to be a 'Rocket', a 'Hurricane' or a 'Whirlwind'.

During Monday's first session, the venue for the final was less a crucible than a quarry. O'Sullivan, who apparently ran out of dynamite at some point on Sunday evening, found himself scrabbling with Selby, desperately trying to dig out frames. But when O'Sullivan went numb, Selby began to bristle.

One moment spoke volumes. In frame 25, with the score locked at 12-12, Selby laid a snooker behind the brown before leaking a wee, impish smile. Selby was a man embracing adversity. Over in his corner, O'Sullivan mopped his brow.

"To get out of Sunday 10-7 behind, it felt like I was 10-7 ahead," said Selby, having clinched his first world title and prevented O'Sullivan winning his third in a row. "Whenever he missed, I kept digging in and winning frames."

That Selby found a way of stemming O'Sullivan's natural, free-flowing game should be applauded. Selby's was matchplay snooker at its brutal best. Not pretty, but snooker at the highest level has never been a potting contest.

This year's final was also far more compelling fare than the previous two editions, both of which O'Sullivan won with plenty to spare. O'Sullivan processions are fun, but they do not reflect well on the overall health of snooker. This was especially true when O'Sullivan lacked commitment to the game.

Every sport benefits from at least one other-worldly talent, doing things nobody else can do. But for a sport to stay fresh, that other-worldly talent needs to be harried and shot at by a voracious chasing posse, desperate to bring them down.

Ding Junhui, who lost his world number one spot to Selby following the Leicester man's Crucible triumph, fell at the first hurdle this year. But the Chinese player, who won five ranking events this season, will come again.

Add Neil Robertson, who made a mind-boggling 103 centuries this season and won two ranking titles, into the mix, as well as a resurgent Judd Trump, narrowly beaten by Robertson in the Crucible quarter-finals, and you have an exciting set of rivalries at the business end. And as anyone who has followed men's tennis in recent years will tell you, rivalries are what make a sport.

Selby, 30, dedicated his victory to his father, who died two months before he turned pro at the age of 16. But almost as heart-warming as Selby's triumph was O'Sullivan's acceptance of failure and graciousness in defeat.

Ronnie O'Sullivan
Five-time world champion O'Sullivan twice led by five frames but was ground down by Selby

There was a time, not too long ago, when O'Sullivan might have viewed his defeat by Selby as a personal disaster. He might have grumbled about the state of his game, the state of his mind, the state of pretty much everything.

But since linking up with sports psychiatrist Steve Peters in 2011, O'Sullivan seems to have found peace and perspective, at least around a snooker table.

"I tried my hardest but he was just too good," said the 38-year-old O'Sullivan, a five-time world champion. "If you sign up to be a top snooker player, you accept the losses with the wins - you can't have it all your own way.

"Three years ago I wasn't even contemplating playing, let alone equalling Steve Davis's six world titles or Stephen Hendry's seven. So I'm very content. I've had a good tournament and I'm proud of my performance."

O'Sullivan's story is one of the most inspirational in sport. It is a lesson to anyone who is struck down with crippling perfectionism, lack of motivation, fear of failure or self-doubt, that by reaching out for help you can achieve mental equilibrium and make yourself a better performer and person.

Having reached out for help, O'Sullivan has transformed himself from someone many thought would fade from the game having failed to fulfil a lavish talent into a marvel of longevity.

Twenty-two years at the Crucible and still showing the kids how it's done - who would bet against another decade? Meanwhile, a few of his old rivals should perhaps be thankful his journey to enlightenment took this long.

  • Comment posted by Paul Travis, at 12:22 6 May 2014

    That's why it's called 'Snooker', not 'Potting'.

    Other than that, Ronnie O'Sullivan was gracious in defeat; acknowledging that he'd been outplayed, in complete contrast to Judd Trump, who was surly, uncommunicative and petulant after his defeat by Neil Robertson. Maybe Ronnie could give him the number of his therapist.

  • Comment posted by U14966550, at 12:09 6 May 2014

    Only someone who knows nothing about snooker would say Selby is boring or a threat to the game. He plays exactly the way it's supposed to be played, attacking when it's to his advantage to do so and playing excellent safety when necessary to make it as hard as possible for his opponent. Snooker is about much more than potting and break-building, though Selby's a master in those areas as well.

  • Comment posted by Hammer Lee, at 12:23 6 May 2014

    I wanted Ronnie to win, to equal Davis and Reardon's six world titles, but fair play to Selby, a fantastic comeback. You don't get to be world number 1 without knowing how to pot and break-build, so I think some of the criticism is unfair. If he'd try to play Ronnie at his own game, the final would have been over with a session to spare.

  • Comment posted by Pikestaff, at 12:25 6 May 2014

    I do not understand the people who called this boring. The most interesting final for many years.

  • Comment posted by U14706414, at 12:41 6 May 2014

    I watched Selby play in both semi final and final and in my opinion he outplayed two of the best players in the world. He is a worthy champion and because people favour O'Sullivans style does not make Selby boring or a bad player. I think he totally outplayed both players and anyone who can do that in successive games deserves the world title.

  • Comment posted by Glad All Over - CPFC, at 12:29 6 May 2014

    Usually the title is Ronnie's if he turns up in the right frame of mind. So it is some achievement from Selby to win against Ronnie, who is usually odds on to win even when he is only half on form. Even more so having been 10-5 down. Winning 13 of the last 17 frames against the five time champion is incredible. Big fan of Ronnie, but huge credit has to go to Selby, well done Mark!

  • Comment posted by U14737487, at 13:13 6 May 2014

    The people who complain that Mark Selby's style is boring are clearly shallow members of the prawn sandwich brigade who seek only instant gratification.
    How does one beat Ronnie ? Out-pot him, play faster, build bigger breaks ? Not a prayer. Push him into unfamiliar and uncomfortable territory ? That'll do - congratulations to Mark Selby for having the skill and courage to make his plan work.

  • Comment posted by David Luiz - A Returning Hero, at 16:38 6 May 2014

    Am I really the only one who finds good tactical play interesting

    Yes taking time over shots isn't ideal but watching 2 guys trying to work a mistake from the other then having to work hard to clear up because half the reds are safe is far more enjoyable to me than just watching lots of break-building with no momentum swings or problems to overcome

  • Comment posted by U14601490, at 13:19 6 May 2014

    Well done Mark, you thoroughly deserved that and to come from behind to beat a talent like Ronnie must make it all the better.

    Anyone who doesn't see how good Selby is does not really understand snooker, why not be as gracious about defeat as Ronnie has learnt to be, I applaud Ronnies skill and his comments after the match, he will be back and win more, but this one definitely belonged to Selby

  • Comment posted by U10837261, at 20:03 6 May 2014

    I'm suprised by the negative comments. I want Ronnie to win 7 world championships as much as anyone, but that game was what Snooker is about. Contrasting styles and a true battle. On the day Selby was the better and has really brought the best tactical game out and outplayed Ronnie, the best potter and attacking player.

    Snooker is called Snooker for a reason. Pool gets nowhere near the ratings?

  • Comment posted by U14966550, at 00:48 7 May 2014

    241. Marcus Hrubesch
    "Having loved this sport for 30 years I have to say If Selby is the future I'm going to start following something more exciting, night fishing perhaps."

    Bye. You won't be missed. If you've honestly been watching for 30 years then you out of all of us should know how crucial it is to have contrasting styles. The real fans can appreciate all areas of the game, not just potting.

  • Comment posted by MattB, at 13:12 6 May 2014

    Its bizarre to complain about this style of play. There is nothing worse than frame after frame where a player gets on the table and clears it, often following a standard pattern that could be one of a million other frames. This final was the best and most entertaining for ages.

    Let's face it, it's just Ronnie worshippers that are taking a snipe because he lost.

  • Comment posted by I Miss That Shed, at 13:25 6 May 2014

    Selby is a fine all round player - aggresive when he can be but can also grind it out when the situation calls for it. He's just beaten Neil Robertson and then Ronnie at the Crucible so you can't get a more deserving winner than that.

    Unfortunately, some people think he should just smash the balls up and then sit down and enjoy watching Rocket Ronnie wipe the floor with him. Jokers.

  • Comment posted by U15732730, at 13:15 6 May 2014

    @51 Did you not notice how the previous 5 finals that O'Sullivan his opponents decided to be Barcelona and got destroyed rather emphatically. Selby played his own tenacious game, there was nothing spectacular about it but he beat Ronnie O'Sullivan in the world championship final. Far play Mark Selby, you deserve it, utmost respect!!

  • Comment posted by bigli, at 17:17 6 May 2014

    Ronnie fans may want to see a 1 sided century fest but most snooker fans don't, some of the best matches in history have been long and tactical matches between the likes of Davis and Thorburn and I vividly remember staying up watching my portable under the covers til 1AM so my parents didn't know for the Davis/Taylor final and I was 12 at the time, I will never forget it, greatest final ever

  • Comment posted by anm648, at 12:14 6 May 2014

    Good match with plenty tactical play and some nice breaks. A welcome change from the last two years finals with Selby and O'Sullivan making the final a greater spectacle for the game then we've seen in recent years. Well done Selby

  • Comment posted by AndyW, at 13:56 7 May 2014

    People shouldnt forget the amazing high scoring match between Selby and Roberston in the semis. Selby was obviously tired after that match and really wasn't playing well that first day of the final - relying on tactics and safety to stay in the match. While he recovered on the second day and scoring more heavily, that first day set the tone. He knew how he could win so why change the approach?!

  • Comment posted by U14737487, at 13:39 6 May 2014

    #66 Your entertainment seems to consist only of watching players potting balls; you might be better off buying a DVD of Ronnie's greatest breaks. I enjoyed watching a contest between two very different players, each of them trying to impose themselves on the match, and I really enjoyed watching them use incredible skills to play shots which I couldn't think out, let alone play.

  • Comment posted by Thrill Vermilion, at 18:26 7 May 2014

    @ 363.Zodiac

    "A sentiment shared by the 90% of the viewers."

    Wow, you're just making things up now...! Why can't you just admit that old Ronnie was beaten by a better player? Your idol can.

  • Comment posted by U15741547, at 16:32 7 May 2014

    A bit surprised to see people call Selby boring, but not a great deal. In ever sport you have people who only admire one side of the sport thus remain unable to appreciate the sport in its entirety e.g. goals in football, sixes or wickets in cricket etc.

    To maximise your enjoyment of a sport you have to develop an understanding of the whole thing. Criticism based on ignorance is just ignorance.

