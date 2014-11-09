Champion of Champions: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Judd Trump

Ronnie O'Sullivan made four century breaks in the final during his win against Judd Trump

Ronnie O'Sullivan retained his Champion of Champions title in Coventry by seeing off Judd Trump in a high-class battle.

The five-time world champion looked to be cruising at 8-3 ahead but Trump fought back to 8-7 in the first-to-10 contest.

However, O'Sullivan, who turns 39 next month, held his nerve to claim a 10-7 win and a £100,000 cheque.

"I was happy to be involved in one of the best matches you'll see," he said.

O'Sullivan was in superb form and compiled breaks of 137, 78, 80, 87, 134, 139, 70, 70 and 109, while Trump made two century breaks.

"I just played as well as I could," said O'Sullivan. "I would like to say well done to Judd as he had a great tournament."