Ronnie O'Sullivan 'taken apart' by Neil Robertson at Masters

Masters 2015 Dates: 11-18 January Venue: Alexandra Palace Coverage: Live on BBC TV and online. Live text commentary of the final on the BBC Sport website

Ronnie O'Sullivan feels he needs to enter more competitions after being "taken apart" by Neil Robertson in the semi-finals of the Masters.

Defending champion O'Sullivan, 39, was beaten 6-1 to end his 15-match winning streak in all competitions.

And despite securing eight big titles in the past four seasons, 'The Rocket' feels he is not playing at his best.

"I am not the player I was 18 months ago," said O'Sullivan. "If I can get it back by playing more, I think I can."

He added: "It is a great feeling when you are on the top of your game. I have been spoilt the last three or four of years and I want to recapture that form."

O'Sullivan's recent victories 2011-12: German Masters, World Championship 2012-13: World Championship 2013-14: Welsh Open, Champion of Champions, Masters 2014-15: Champion of Champions, UK Championship

O'Sullivan has limited the number of tournaments he plays in and even sat out the whole 2012-13 season before returning to win the World Championship.

He became the sport's highest century-maker during the 2015 Masters, and notched up a record 43 wins in the tournament, but missed the chance of a record-equalling sixth Masters title.

"I have been digging in and scraping over the line but no-one has played well enough to expose my weaknesses," he added.

"Neil did today. He took me apart like someone of his ability and calibre would when they are comfortable with their game.

"I am relieved it is over but in some ways disappointed to have lost. Deep down, I knew it was coming.

"It was just going to take high-quality player to be on their game and they would have picked me off."