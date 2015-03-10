Indian Open: Ali Carter and Marco Fu fail to get visas

Ali Carter is a two-time World Championship runner-up

Ali Carter and Marco Fu will miss this week's Indian Open in Mumbai after failing to secure visas.

It was due to be only Carter's third appearance at a ranking event since the 35-year-old had lung cancer treatment.

World Snooker made representations to the British High Commission once it became aware there was a problem.

But Englishman Carter and Hong Kong's Fu, ranked 12th and fourth respectively for the tournament, had left it too late to make their applications.

"Unfortunately I won't be travelling to India due to visa issues," said Carter on Twitter. "Whatever can go wrong has gone wrong this season!"

Two-time world champion Mark Williams was amongst the first players to progress, overcoming Eden Sharav 4-2.

Second seed Judd Trump defeated Peter Lines 4-2 but Ken Doherty and Matthew Stevens were amongst those to make an early exit, both losing 4-2, to Joe Swail and Gerard Greene respectively.