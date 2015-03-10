Indian Open: Ali Carter and Marco Fu fail to get visas
Ali Carter and Marco Fu will miss this week's Indian Open in Mumbai after failing to secure visas.
It was due to be only Carter's third appearance at a ranking event since the 35-year-old had lung cancer treatment.
World Snooker made representations to the British High Commission once it became aware there was a problem.
But Englishman Carter and Hong Kong's Fu, ranked 12th and fourth respectively for the tournament, had left it too late to make their applications.
"Unfortunately I won't be travelling to India due to visa issues," said Carter on Twitter. "Whatever can go wrong has gone wrong this season!"
Two-time world champion Mark Williams was amongst the first players to progress, overcoming Eden Sharav 4-2.
Second seed Judd Trump defeated Peter Lines 4-2 but Ken Doherty and Matthew Stevens were amongst those to make an early exit, both losing 4-2, to Joe Swail and Gerard Greene respectively.