Ronnie O'Sullivan pulls out of China Open for 'health reasons'

Ronnie O'Sullivan is currently ranked third in the world

Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has withdrawn from the China Open for health reasons.

The 39-year-old qualified last month but will not travel to Beijing for the tournament, which starts on Monday.

World Snooker announced his withdrawal but did not specify the reasons.

Meanwhile, England's Joe Perry will play Stuart Bingham in the last four of the Players Championship in Thailand with Judd Trump facing Mark Williams, of Wales, in the other semi-final.

Perry beat Michael Holt 4-1 to set up a match with Bingham, who beat Mark Davies by the same score.

Fellow Englishman Trump beat Martin Gould 4-2 while Williams won his quarter-final tie 4-3 against Matthew Selt.