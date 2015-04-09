Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Reanne Evans 'gutted' after qualifying defeat by Ken Doherty

Reanne Evans has failed in her bid to become the first woman to play in the main draw of the World Championship.

England's 10-time ladies' champion, 29, put up a thrilling fight but lost 10-8 to 1997 world champion Ken Doherty in the first qualifying round.

Evans said: "I'm happy to have stuck in there with a player who has been world champion and has so much experience."

"It was such a tough game and she played out of her skin," said Doherty following his win in Sheffield.

Evans, who played left-handed and right handed shots during the match, had led twice in the opening session but Doherty edged 5-4 ahead.

At 9-8 in the second session, Evans almost levelled, with Irishman Doherty needing snookers to win the frame.

"She was there today because she deserves it," said Doherty. "She's a good player and she should be given more chances on the tour."

Evans, from Dudley in the West Midlands, added: "There's no reason why I can't beat people like Ken if I play a bit better."

In other games, Graeme Dott, who was champion in 2006, won 10-4 against fellow Scot Mark Owens.

England's Peter Ebdon, world champion in 2002, beat China's Lu Ning 10-6 and Scot Alan McManus, twice a Crucible semi-finalist, won 10-5 against England's Michael Wasley.

Each of the first-round winners must get through two more qualifying rounds to reach the main draw, which starts on 18 April.