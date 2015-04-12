Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Peter Ebdon's last major success was at the China Open in 2012

Former champion Peter Ebdon will not be making a return to Sheffield's Crucible this year after losing in the World Championship second qualifying round.

A 10-7 win over Ebdon at Ponds Forge on Sunday instead puts Grimsby's Stuart Carrington, 24, one win away from his first appearance in the competition.

It is the second successive year London-born Ebdon, 44, champion in 2002, has failed to reach the Crucible.

Last year's qualifying defeat ended a sequence of 22 consecutive appearances.

Ebdon fought back from seven frames down to trail 9-7, making a 92 break in the 16th, before Carrington prevailed in the best-of-19 match.

Carrington, who turned professional in 2011, will play the winner of Gary Wilson and Li Hang for a spot in the competition proper.

Scot Graeme Dott, champion in 2006, will face China's Yu Delu in the next round after a 10-2 success against Fraser Patrick.

Another former champion Ken Doherty, who ended Stephen Hendry's five-year unbeaten run at the Crucible in the 1997 final, leads Lee Walker 5-3.

The pair will resume on Monday.