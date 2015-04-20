World Snooker Championship: McGill happy with debut victory

Anthony McGill made a century break in the deciding frame

World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 18 April-4 May

Anthony McGill was delighted to win on his Crucible debut, but said his World Championship thriller with Stephen Maguire felt like "a club game".

McGill led 9-5 but fellow Glaswegian Maguire hit three half-centuries on his way to levelling the scores at 9-9.

A splendid 122 in the final frame took McGill through to the second round.

"It's one of the better draws I could have got because of the familiarity," said the 24-year-old. "I felt like I was at home having a game at the club."

The world number 32 will take on defending champion Mark Selby next.

"I can't wait for that match," he said. "I don't think anyone is expecting me to win. I've not done anything and he's basically won everything there is to win.

"I can go out and enjoy it but the plan is to win."

McGill attributed his positive mood to three tough qualifying games.

"I was very confident before the match," said McGill. "I thought I was going to win and it was all going to plan at 9-5 up.

"It was very similar to my qualifying match when I also made a hundred break in the decider against Mark King. It's not a bad habit to have.

"I'm delighted to win on my debut at the Crucible. I'm over the moon."