World Snooker Championship: Allen 9-7 ahead against Hawkins

Mark Allen reached the semi-final of the World Championship in 2009

2015 World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 18 April-4 May

Mark Allen leads Barry Hawkins 9-7 heading into Saturday evening's final session of their second-round match at the World Championship in Sheffield.

Leading 5-3 after Friday's first session, Allen extended his lead to 9-6 but Hawkins kept in touch by pinching their final frame on Saturday morning.

Hawkins hit two centuries in the session with Allen replying with a run of 115.

Antrim player Allen needs four more frames on Saturday evening to progress.

2013 runner-up Hawkins won three of the first five frames with breaks of 92, 108 and 131, with Allen replying with a 55 and his run of 115.

Allen took the next by potting the blue after Hawkins had got the snookers he needed before a break of 81 extended the Northern Irishman's lead to 9-6.

However, Kent-based Hawkins snatched the last frame of the session thanks to a cross-double on the final blue and superb pot on the pink.