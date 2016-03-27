Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen has won his first world-ranking title in Europe

Mark Allen beat Ricky Walden 10-6 in the final of the Players Championship in Manchester to claim his third world-ranking title.

It is the first title the Northern Irishman has won in Europe following World Opens in China in 2012 and 2013.

Allen, 30, led 6-3 at the end of the first session before being pegged back to 7-6 by England's Walden.

But two half-century breaks helped Allen close out victory, which he wrapped up with a 67 break.

Allen, ranked number five in the world, had earlier recovered from 3-1 down to win five successive frames before the evening session.

Walden, 33, hit the highest break of the match, a 92 in the 12th frame, but could not prevent Allen from going on to collect the £100,000 prize.

Allen said: "From 3-1 down I found a bit of form. I won six frames on the spin and got my confidence back.

"But tonight I was very nervous. I just wanted to get out there and get the job done. It means so much to me.

"I just want to win tournaments. I think I am good enough to compete at the highest level. I just haven't showed it."