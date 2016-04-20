World Snooker 2016: Barry Hawkins seeks improvement for Ronnie O'Sullivan tie

Media playback is not supported on this device Hawkins gets highest break with 141

Barry Hawkins says he will have to up his game to avoid being "bashed up" by Ronnie O'Sullivan in the second round of the World Championship.

The pair last met in the Masters final in January, when O'Sullivan won 10-1.

Hawkins, who beat Zhang Anda 10-5 in round one, also lost to O'Sullivan in the 2013 World Championship final and the 2014 semi-final.

"I've got to try to push if him if I can and see where we go from there," said Hawkins, the world number 11.

"The last few times, Ronnie's just blown me away and I've crumbled.

"If I can get that mentality back that I had in the final a few years ago, when I actually felt I could beat him, hopefully I can give him a decent game.

"If not, he'll bash me up with a session to spare again, I suppose."

Hawkins, from Ditton in Kent, was scathing in his assessment of his performance in the first round at the Crucible, despite finishing off with a 141 break - the highest of the tournament so far.

"I'm delighted to be in the next round," he said. "Tuesday was awful.

"I was so lucky to be 6-3 up. I could easily have been 6-3 down with the way I was playing and the way I was cueing.

"The 141 was a nice way to finish. I had a few 50s and 60s but kept breaking down, which is definitely not good enough. It's probably got no chance of lasting, but you never know."

Hawkins, who has reached the semi-finals or better at the World Championship in each of the last three years, starts his second-round match against five-time winner O'Sullivan on Saturday.

