UK Snooker Championship 2017: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Martin Gould

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at the York Barbican

Five-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan cruised through to the semi-finals of the UK Championship by beating Martin Gould 6-3 at the York Barbican.

The day after a late-night victory over Sunny Akani, O'Sullivan opened by stroking in back-to-back centuries en route to a 5-0 lead.

Gould responded with runs of 101, 61 and 70, but O'Sullivan's well-taken 94 put him through.

He faces Stephen Maguire on Saturday after the Scot beat Joe Perry 6-3.

Maguire surged 5-0 in front with breaks of 76 and 61 before Perry claimed three in a row, but the 2004 winner took the one he needed to progress.

Later, 2008 champion Shaun Murphy showcased his class by beating Mark King 6-1 in his quarter-final.

Murphy was in superb scoring form, taking frames at one opportunity with breaks of 71, 56, 78, 75 and 60, and going through with a 95% pot success rate.

He will face Ryan Day in the next round after the Welshman edged past Mark Joyce 6-5 in a final-frame decider to reach his first 'Triple Crown' semi-final.

Their lengthy battle lasted over four hours, finishing just after midnight.

Day, who won his first ranking title at the Riga Masters in June, had led 2-0 but Joyce turned the match around to draw level at 5-5, before Day progressed.

O'Sullivan goes 'back to basics'

O'Sullivan was on the verge of going out when he trailed 5-4 against world number 84 Akani on Thursday, but claimed the last two frames to eventually win at 11pm.

The 42-year-old, aiming to equal Steve Davis' haul of six UK titles, showed no signs of fatigue in Friday's afternoon session, and started in blistering fashion by making breaks of 107 and 106.

It was only when on the brink of defeat that Gould started to find his rhythm - making three frame-winning contributions - but he had left himself with too much to do and O'Sullivan duly reached his 10th UK semi-final.

O'Sullivan told BBC Two: "My attitude was more spot on today. I am just playing one ball at a time because I am not playing well enough to think too far ahead.

"I had to go back to basics and build some momentum. It is tough for me to play that way, but sometimes you have to do it.

"Martin had to go for the shots but he hit them so badly he ended up leaving the cue ball in the middle of the table for me.

"I am not playing fantastic but I am competing and trying my hardest. If something clicks, great, but if it doesn't then I am going to have to be scraped off the table."

'I'm just interested in Saturday's game'

O'Sullivan said in 2004 that Maguire would dominate the game for the next decade.

But, including his UK Championship success that year, Maguire has only won five ranking titles and finished as runner-up six times.

Speaking on Friday, the Scot said O'Sullivan sometimes talked nonsense.

O'Sullivan responded: "I agree with him on that.

"I am just interested in Saturday's game and having a bit of fun out there. It is all meaningless.

"It is ridiculous looking into what he said or what I said. He can sit there and say, 'Ronnie is useless, he is rubbish, I am going to batter him' and I will think 'sweet'."

  • Comment posted by BigtallPaul, at 17:16 8 Dec 2017

    Love watching Ronnie play. Makes the game look ridiculously easy at times, which it isn't. His 'I don't care' attitude is quite a good one. He has stated that he really wants to win, but when he says that if he loses he does not care, I think he is just saying he is not going to beat himself up over a loss. Which is not a bad approach. He has nothing to prove to anyone.Being gifted is a curse!

  • Comment posted by U16523421, at 17:30 8 Dec 2017

    5 What's a 'teh rocket"? Who is "Sunny Atari"?
    3 You struggle with his mental illness? How do you think he feels?
    8 Sad.

    Ronnie is the finest snooker player ever to have appeared before the public. Don't analyse him. Don't try to 'mend' him. Just enjoy watching him play. He won't be around forever so just be grateful that you were alive to watch him play. Enjoy.

  • Comment posted by RJS, at 19:06 8 Dec 2017

    I hope O'Sullivan is around for a few more years. He's fabulous to watch and I quite often lose interest in tournaments when he gets knocked out. He's the biggest draw in snooker by a country mile.

  • Comment posted by Arnold Swarzentrouser, at 01:05 9 Dec 2017

    Alex Higgins - The Peoples Champion. Terrible lifestyle and always in the news for the wrong reasons

    Jimmy White - The nearly man. Plagued with drug issues etc

    Ronnie - Won everything there is to win. Outspoken, politically incorrect and doesn't care what anyone thinks.

    All three of them naturally talented and a joy to watch in their prime.

  • Comment posted by The Peoples Champion , at 17:58 8 Dec 2017

    For me its the way he floats around the table and just falls into position time after time. Its awe inspiring to watch. An artist that makes the impossible, possible. He has a ridiculas amounts of natural talent.

    There has never been anybody like him and I doubt there ever will be again.

    Straightforward? No
    Frustrating ? Yes
    Flawed ? Yes

    A genius ? ........

    Absolutley !

  • Comment posted by axl, at 18:13 8 Dec 2017

    Greatest player of all time. Hope he wins.

  • Comment posted by JG, at 18:58 8 Dec 2017

    Ronnie's popularity has endured through 3 decades now. He is the favourite player of most snooker fans I know. There will never be another like him. A true genius, love watching him play.

  • Comment posted by happyhammer, at 17:46 8 Dec 2017

    Did Gould have anything to say after the match or did the reporter run out of characters in his one sided report ?

  • Comment posted by sportslover83, at 17:39 8 Dec 2017

    Long live Ronnie. You'll miss him when he hangs his cue up. A true artist of the game and a publishers dream. His recent positive outlook on look is both refreshing and inspirational. He is clearly in a very very good place mentally :)

  • Comment posted by SW6, at 19:36 8 Dec 2017

    BEFORE THE MATCH BARRY HEARN WAS PONTIFICATING ABOUT "HOW WONDERFUL IT WAS THAT THE BBC HAVE THE RIGHTS TO BROADCAST THIS EVENT FOR THE NEXT FIVE YEARS".

    WELL IF THAT IS THE TRUTH WHY DOESN´T THE BBC TELEVISE ALL THE MATCHES, IE.EVENING GAMES ?

    IF YOU WANT TO WATCH THESE YOU HAVE TO TUNE INTO EUROSPORT...

    IT JUST SEEMS A STRANGE COMMENT TO MAKE, OR AM I MISSING SOMETHING ?

  • Comment posted by Picc, at 17:10 8 Dec 2017

    I am really struggling with the stuff Ronnie is spouting at the moment. One minute its 'well if i get beat I don't care' and then the next its ' going to have to be scraped off the table'. I think he is the most gifted player to ever play the game, and I like watching him - he is box office. But I do struggle with this on off thing...

  • Comment posted by Sams Town, at 01:25 9 Dec 2017

    Snooker needs Ronnie back to his best.

  • Comment posted by gpfan, at 00:23 9 Dec 2017

    There’s a fine line between genius and madness, said my Alsatian.

  • Comment posted by BrokenBritain, at 18:34 8 Dec 2017

    The Noel Gallagher of the Snooker table

  • Comment posted by ellis , at 18:13 8 Dec 2017

    Ronnie is a genius at the table ( warts and all) as George Best was at man u ,warts and all.

  • Comment posted by bromwichblue, at 01:57 9 Dec 2017

    Every time Sunny Akani lined up for a shot , I thought he was going to start break dancing

  • Comment posted by IanJ, at 20:00 8 Dec 2017

    Looking forward to Maguire game, Ronnie correctly said he would be a top player for the next decade in 2004: he showed all the talent of a top, top player. Not really Ronnie's fault that Stephen didnt hit the heights he should have.

    Just surprised that same players from 15/20 years still at top: Higgins, Ronnie, Murphy, Carter, Fu, Hawkins, Williams etc. Desperatly need new, younger champions.

  • Comment posted by bromwichblue, at 01:53 9 Dec 2017

    ref 46 ....Snooker needs Ronnie ...full stop

  • Comment posted by glowkeeper, at 22:21 8 Dec 2017

    Ronnie is, by a very long margin, my favourite sportsmen of my (increasingly) long life; just love watching him play, especially when he clicks into gear. I hope he carries on for a few years yet, as snooker will be boring without the promise of watching a genius at work.

  • Comment posted by Zigislegend, at 21:21 8 Dec 2017

    My favourite players were always the 'chokers' and 'bottlers' like Mike Hallett and Jimmy White. Jeez those lads used to throw away big leads in final!

