Masters 2018: Kyren Wilson wants titles to make sons proud

Media playback is not supported on this device Wilson thrashes Williams - 5 best shots

2018 Dafabet Masters Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 14-21 January Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

World number 14 Kyren Wilson says he is far from satisfied with just reaching the semi-finals of the Masters.

The 26-year-old is only playing at the prestigious event at London's Alexandra Palace for the second time.

But impressive wins over Barry Hawkins and two-time Masters champion Mark Williams have seen the Kettering cueman set up a last-four meeting with world number three Judd Trump on Saturday.

"I turned professional because I wanted to win things," Wilson told BBC Sport

"I am not just going be happy to reach the semi-finals or the finals of big events."

"I want my two boys to grow up and be able to say 'my dad was more than a decent snooker player'.

"And to be well thought of you need to be doing better than just reaching the latter stages of tournaments."

Wilson, whose first - and to date - only ranking event title success came in 2015 at the age of 23, feels his "game is in a good place to go all the way" and add another victory in a major tournament.

"It's encouraging but I am only halfway through," Wilson added.

Wilson says he loves playing in front of a boisterous crowd

"It's a great chance to see where my game is at against players who have been there and done it.

"The venue and atmosphere here is unique - every match feels like a final because of the surroundings and the fact you are guaranteed to come up against a top player.

"It's real theatre; it's noisier than most places and the London crowd get fully involved. It's so enjoyable and exciting and I love to play in front of an atmosphere like that."

Inspired to try snooker? Find out how to get into snooker, pool and billiards with our fully inclusive guide.

Wilson is happy enough with his form so far but says he has not played at his best.

"I played alright against Mark," Wilson said. "I had a 90% pot success, which is the benchmark, and although it went a bit scrappy, I kept my discipline.

"It's an attribute I have worked hard on and have developed and I now feel I have in my armoury - and it's a good one to have. You are not going to hit centuries every frame, so you need a plan B.

"I feel like I am knocking on the door."

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news and reports on the BBC app.