World Championship: Ken Doherty out in qualifying, Graeme Dott through

Irishman Ken Doherty won the World Championship in 1997

2018 World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 21 April - 7 May Coverage: Watch live across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Former world champion Ken Doherty failed to reach the World Championship as he lost 10-2 to Matthew Stevens in the final round of qualifying.

Welshman Stevens, a two-time runner-up, reached the TV stages of the tournament for the first time since 2015.

Scotland's Graeme Dott, winner in 2006, made it through with a 10-7 win over England's Mike Dunn at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

The World Championship at the Crucible Theatre runs from 21 April to 7 May.

England's Chris Wakelin and Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh also progressed.

Both Wakeline and Un-Nooh will be making their debuts at the season-ending ranking.

The remaining qualifying matches will be completed on Wednesday evening.

Welshman Jamie Jones leads China's Liang Wenbo 9-0, 2002 champion Peter Ebdon from England trails 6-3 against Wales' Ryan Day, and Scotland's Stephen Maguire is 6-3 up against Iran's Hossein Vafaei.

The draw for the World Championship takes place at 10:00 BST on Thursday, with 16 qualifiers joining the top 16 players in the world.

Inspired to try snooker? Find out how to get into snooker, pool and billiards with our fully inclusive guide.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news and reports on the BBC app.