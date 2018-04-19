BBC Sport - World Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan praises Mark Selby's temperament

Selby is king of temperament - O'Sullivan

Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan says three-time winner Mark Selby is the "king of temperament", before the World Championship starts on Saturday.

BBC Sport brings you comprehensive live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TVs and online.

Watch all of the action as world number one Mark Selby aims to win a third successive title at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

The tournament starts on 21 April, with the final to be played on 6-7 May.

