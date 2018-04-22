World Snooker Championship 2018: Stuart Carrington feels sharp on Crucible return

Stuart Carrington (right) lost 10-6 to Judd Trump on his World Championship debut in 2015

2018 World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 21 April - 7 May Coverage: Watch live across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Stuart Carrington hopes being match sharp after qualifying will help him win his first Crucible match on his third World Championship appearance.

The world number 56, negotiated three "very tough" rounds to set up a first-round tie with Barry Hawkins on Monday.

"I'm buzzing to go back. There's no place like it to play snooker," the Grimsby potter, 27, told BBC Sport.

"And if you are not sharp after playing three best-of-19s then there is something wrong with you."

Carrington impressed both times he reached the sport's showpiece event

He lost 10-6 to Judd Trump on his debut in 2015 and 10-7 to Liang Wenbo last year, a match which saw Carrington score three consecutive centuries.

"I will go and enjoy it. I have proved I can play well now and just need to get over the line," Carrington said. "If I can win the first match then who knows.

"I have played really well the two times I have been there against Trump and Liang."

Carrington begins his tournament against Hawkins, the 2013 runner-up and world number six, on Monday morning, with the match played to a conclusion that evening.

