Allen looks to recover form that saw him win Masters
Northern Ireland's Mark Allen is hoping to recover the form that saw him win the Masters in January when he plays at the World Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.
Allen will play tournament debutant Liam Highfield in his first round match, which starts on Sunday morning and concludes on Monday morning.
The winner will face either world champion Mark Selby or Joe Perry in the second round.