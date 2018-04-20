BBC Sport - World Championship: Mark Allen looks to recover form that saw him win Masters

Allen looks to recover form that saw him win Masters

  • From the section Snooker

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen is hoping to recover the form that saw him win the Masters in January when he plays at the World Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Allen will play tournament debutant Liam Highfield in his first round match, which starts on Sunday morning and concludes on Monday morning.

The winner will face either world champion Mark Selby or Joe Perry in the second round.

Top videos

Video

Allen looks to recover form that saw him win Masters

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Arsenal legends Pires and Wright pay homage to 'teacher' Wenger

Video

'Arsene Who?' - How Wenger revolutionised Arsenal

Video

Dzeko reveals Champions League texts to Salah

Video

Premier League managers pay tribute to Wenger

Video

No home advantage at Wembley for semi-final - Dier

Video

'Arsenal in better place thanks to Wenger'

Video

I hope Wenger doesn't retire from football - Mourinho

Video

Wenger has had a fantastic career - Klopp

Video

'Emotional' Wilson on 'great' Wenger

Video

Beckham, Berbatov & Keane - Great Man Utd v Spurs goals

Video

Football needs Wenger - Guardiola

Top Stories