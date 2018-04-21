BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship 2018: Reigning champion Mark Selby 7-2 down to Joe Perry

Is champion Selby set for first-round exit?

  Snooker

Watch the closing stages of the opening session as reigning champion Mark Selby trails Joe Perry 7-2 in their first-round match at the 2018 World Snooker Championship.

The match resumes at 19:00 BST live on BBC Two and on the BBC Sport website.

Watch live video and text coverage of the first-round matches between Ronnie O'Sullivan & Stephen Maguire and Kyren Wilson & Matthew Stevens here.

READ MORE: World Snooker Championship 2018: Mark Selby trails 7-2 against Joe Perry

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories