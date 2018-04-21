Watch the closing stages of the opening session as reigning champion Mark Selby trails Joe Perry 7-2 in their first-round match at the 2018 World Snooker Championship.

The match resumes at 19:00 BST live on BBC Two and on the BBC Sport website.

