World Snooker Championship 2018: Mark Allen eases past Liam Highfield into round two

By Owen Phillips

BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

Mark Allen
Mark Allen built on a 6-3 overnight lead to see off qualifier Liam Highfield
2018 World Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 21 April - 7 May
Masters champion Mark Allen secured a 10-5 win over Crucible debutant Liam Highfield to move into the second round of the World Championship.

Northern Ireland's Allen led 6-3 overnight, but Highfield opened with his second break of 99 in the match.

Allen responded with three successive frames, knocking in his seventh half-century break en route to victory.

"I didn't score as heavily as I would have liked but I did enough to win," said the world number 16.

"It was a good match even though it was not the most free-flowing. Liam pushed me all the way and there were lots of close frames."

Qualifier Highfield said: "I really enjoyed it and felt comfortable, but Mark played really well and deserved his win."

Having taken the opening frame of the session, the Stoke-on-Trent potter was left to rue a tricky missed brown from tight on the cushion in the next frame.

"The brown was really tough and, had that gone in, then maybe it would have been 6-5 and a different match," Highfield said.

Allen next plays world number 22 Joe Perry, who was a shock winner against defending champion Mark Selby in round one.

Elsewhere...

Birthday boy Barry Hawkins, 39, leads fellow Englishman Stuart Carrington 5-3 after a cagey first session.

London-born, Kent-based Hawkins has a remarkable World Championship record having been runner-up in 2013 and a semi-finalist in three of the four years since.

The match plays to a conclusion later on Monday, with Belgium's Luca Brecel also in action against Englishman Ricky Walden.

The afternoon session sees world number eight Shaun Murphy resume 5-4 up against Welshman Jamie Jones and world number three Ding Junhui begin his quest for a first Crucible title against fellow Chinese star Xiao Guodong.

