Comment number 56. Posted by Kerryon 24 Apr 2018 15:25
@54 Jimmy White cocky? I wish he had used some of that “cockiness” every time he crumbled in the final.
Behave yourself.
Comment number 55. Posted by Kane9on 24 Apr 2018 15:07
Murphy is a great player and will be back, no worries!
McManus is right - Murphy needs to work on things. He should get on a weight loss program and lay off the pies and ale. There were a few shots where he leaned on the table and all the other balls started rolling towards him - the table sagged.
Major bunter portions take away from it being a sport right now. Good guy though.
Comment number 54. Posted by tollpuddleon 24 Apr 2018 15:03
@51.........White is and was a cocky wee fellow........A competent player but iMO a bit too big for his cockney boots a lot of the time.
Comment number 53. Posted by Hocusocuson 24 Apr 2018 14:01
Murphy's a great player particularly given that he has to play with his head rammed so far up Barry Hearns behind.
Comment number 52. Posted by tollpuddleon 24 Apr 2018 13:53
Ricky Walden........Where has this guy been?.........A great player,very composed,seems exceptionally focussed with his concentration.
Gulp!........He might even win it.
Comment number 51. Posted by Kerryon 24 Apr 2018 13:39
@27 Colin Montgomerie is Shaun Murphy’s father..if he isn’t he should be. One and the same. Both smug, condescending, holier than thou.
The Murph gives off a Goody Two shoes vibe. Stuck up, prim and proper. The way he whines about Ronnie is deserving of contempt. Murph, that man pays your wages.
Without the personalities (A.Higgins, J.White, R.O’Sullivan) the others would earn peanuts.
Comment number 50. Posted by oggyoggyoggyon 24 Apr 2018 13:37
Just watched the VT about football tops, I see 'yes man' Murphy agreeing with Hearn, no surprise there, at least Coventry top bloke will still be there this week ..... Murphy won't, he'll be applying for his gurning license. Nice to see Allen telling it like it is though.
Comment number 49. Posted by binglybonglybooon 24 Apr 2018 10:44
I’m not surprised Sean was knocked out of this tournament. Not wishing to seem rude but you can see Sean isn’t physically fit and without some physical fitness your mental fitness will suffer over time.
If Sean wants to be a true champion he should become physically fitter, then his mental focus will follow. Currently I see a player lacking commitment who is getting what he deserves to be honest.
Comment number 48. Posted by The Cloudon 24 Apr 2018 10:34
@46. Posted by UnbiasedPundit
If you think it's a pub sport, why are you watching and why do you need to comment?
As for Murphy, I think just thinks he can win every time he turns up. He has a great action, but I think he is so blase about it all, overestimates his ability to pot anything and underestimates his opponent. He needs to lose a bit of weight and practice hard, to win this again.
Comment number 47. Posted by andypandyon 24 Apr 2018 10:31
I'm glad that Shaun Murphy is out. All he does is whine about other players. At least with him gone the rest of the players can go to the bog without him moaning about that!!
Comment number 46. Posted by UnbiasedPunditon 24 Apr 2018 10:28
Why is this at the crucible?
SHouldn't it be held at the Dog and Duck?
#pubsport
Comment number 45. Posted by Super D Boonon 24 Apr 2018 10:20
"Bring back Willie Thorne commentating"
Yes he was a good commentator, soothing and clear tones. Yet his problem was that the lights shone on his slap head causing a glare on the TV. Claire Balding's chin has the same effect.
Comment number 44. Posted by Foxeson 24 Apr 2018 10:04
33. Posted by Sir Regulus
All Ebdon looks for is his next safety
Comment number 43. Posted by Relentlesson 24 Apr 2018 09:53
Bring back Willie Thorne commentating
Comment number 42. Posted by Super D Boonon 24 Apr 2018 09:43
Ha ha the Blowfish is out!
One crumb of comfort is he won't have to be embarrassed by Ronnie O'Sullivan again.
Comment number 41. Posted by I am number sixon 24 Apr 2018 09:40
What really impressed me was with the score at 9 - 9 we were switched to "Eggheads". Red button time again. Give me Joe Johnson's commentary on Eurosport every time, although the ubiquitous Phil Yates drags things down a bit.
