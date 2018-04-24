World Snooker Championship 2018: Shaun Murphy reflects on Jamie Jones defeat

Media playback is not supported on this device Jones stuns Murphy - five best shots

2018 World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 21 April - 7 May Coverage: Watch live across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Shaun Murphy says he is glad that the naivety of youth helped him win the World Championship 13 years ago after losing in this year's first round.

Murphy won the title as a qualifier aged 22, but hopes of a second Crucible success were thwarted by a brilliant first-round fightback by Jamie Jones.

The world number 51 trailed 8-5 and 9-8 but came through 10-9 in the decider.

"I'm just pleased I won this tournament early on when I didn't know what I was doing," said world number eight Murphy.

"I had no battle scars and didn't really understand fear. I am a bit older now and a bit more frightened."

Nottingham's Murphy, 35, has had an impressive season, reaching four ranking event finals.

But his only tournament success came in the invitational Champion of Champions in November.

He has been struggling with neck and back issues during the season but said they did not affect him, and was quick to pay credit to Welshman Jones, 30, for his nerveless comeback from 8-5 behind.

"I missed a tricky black and the momentum changed and I never got my foothold back in the game," said Murphy, the 2005 world champion.

"I had the chance in the last frame and missed it and that's top-class sport.

"He's a fiery little terrier of a player and he never lets you go. He plays far better here than he does elsewhere. If he can play like that he should be much higher up the rankings than he is."

