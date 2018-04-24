World Snooker Championship 2018: Barry Hawkins makes second round once again

Media playback is not supported on this device World Snooker Championship: Barry Hawkins overcomes Carrington challenge - five best shots

2018 World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 21 April - 7 May Coverage: Watch live across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

World number six Barry Hawkins was a relieved man after his birthday victory over Stuart Carrington saw him reach the World Championship second round for the eighth successive season.

Hawkins, who turned 39 on Monday, was runner-up in 2013 and made the semi-finals in three of the past four years, also reaching the last eight in 2016.

But he was far from his best in a scratchy 10-7 first-round success.

"I don't care how I play as long as I win," Hawkins said.

"Plenty of people in the past have played really badly in the first couple of rounds and gone on to do really well and won it.

"It was just about getting through that first game."

London-born, Kent-based Hawkins plays another qualifier, China's Lyu Haotian, in the last 16.

"I enjoyed the win. It's a decent birthday present, and I'm still in the tournament. It was a battle," Hawkins added.

"Stuart's a tough player, he makes it hard for you. I was struggling with my game but I was pleased with my attitude. I stayed calm, and having a bit more experience than him here definitely made a difference."

Grimsby's Carrington, 27, said he had to try to grind it out just to stay in the match.

"It wasn't the best performance to be honest," the world number 56 added.

"I think I dragged Barry down in the first half of the match. It was scrappy and both of us were really struggling. I was just trying to grind it out in the end.

"I made a bit of a match of it but I think that was down to Barry underperforming."

