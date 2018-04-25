World Snooker Championship 2018: Mark Allen prepares to face 'class act' Joe Perry

Mark Allen and Joe Perry begin their second-round match on Friday afternoon

2018 World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 21 April - 7 May Coverage: Watch live across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen says he expects his World Championship second-round match against Joe Perry to be "quite open with lots of breaks".

Perry shocked defending champion Mark Selby 10-4 in round one while Allen defeated debutant Liam Highfield 10-5.

"Joe and I aren't the type of people who worry about our opponent. We just go out there and try to play the game and get on with it," said Allen.

"We go for our shots and try to score so that's the way the match will be."

Allen, 32, is seeded 16 for the tournament at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, while Perry is ranked six places lower at 22 in the world.

Perry, from Cambridgeshire, has only ever won one ranking title during his career and the furthest he has gone in this tournament is the semi-finals 10 years ago.

"A lot of people would have expected Mark to get through the first round and I'm no different but Joe is a class act and he deserves a lot of credit for the way he played," said Allen.

"He showed what he is capable of and punished the mistakes Mark made heavily, while scoring very, very well himself.

"I expect more of the same on Thursday and Friday. That's just Joe, he plays to a similar level all the time and I will need to be at my very, very best.

"Joe has been a top player for a number of years now - he has won the Players' Championship and has been knocking on the door of these big events for a long while.

"It's going to be a tough match. I would have expected it to be tough against Mark but I expect it to be equally as difficult against Joe."

Masters champion Allen reached the semi-finals of the World Championship back in 2009 but has failed to move beyond the second round of the tournament in his last six attempts, including defeats at the last-16 stage in each of the last four years.