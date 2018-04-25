Neil Robertson: 2010 world champion says cue tip problems affected him

Neil Robertson has gone out in the first round four times since winning the World Championship in 2010

2018 World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 21 April - 7 May Coverage: Watch live across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Neil Robertson praised opponent Robert Milkins following his defeat in the first round of the World Championship, but said having to replace his cue tip cost him the chance of victory.

The world number 10 lost 10-5 at the Crucible and was uncharacteristically wayward with his potting.

Robertson said he had "tip problems" coming into the match and had to replace it on Wednesday morning.

"I'm not making excuses, it's just the facts," the Australian said.

"I made mistakes which usually would be impossible to make."

It is the second time that Cambridge-based Robertson has suffered a first-round defeat at the hands of 42-year-old Gloucester potter Milkins following a defeat in 2013.

And despite his cue issues, the 2010 champion was quick to praise his opponent, ranked 37 in the world.

"I thought I did pretty well to keep it at 6-3 in the first session," Robertson, 36, added.

"Rob played so well that he never allowed me to recover from that. I've got to give him credit for how well he played. He was relentless throughout.

"I had a slight sniff at 6-5 but he rattled off the last four frames amazingly well and he really deserved the win."

Robertson becomes the sixth seed and fifth former Crucible champion to bow out of this year's event.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news and reports on the BBC app.