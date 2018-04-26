World Snooker Championship 2018: John Higgins wary of Lisowski 'upgrade'

Jack Lisowski says John Higgins was his boyhood idol

John Higgins thinks he now faces "an upgrade" in the shape of Jack Lisowski in the World Championship second round after beating Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

The Scot said of the player from Thailand: "He maybe goes for one shot too many, but he's brilliant to watch and I'm delighted to win 10-7.

"Jack a couple of years ago was maybe going for a shot too many.

"But he's cut that out now and I believe he practices a lot with Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan."

Those two former world number ones have helped the 26-year-old Englishman rise 24 places to 30th in the world, according to last year's beaten finalist.

"If you don't round your game to compete with those guys on the practice table, all you'll be doing is picking balls out," the 42-year-old Scot said.

"He's obviously been learning off those guys and he's a totally different player now.

"He beat me over in China recently and played great and he's another one who makes the game look ridiculously easy."

There is a mutual admiration, with Lisowski saying Higgins was his idol while growing up and the former four-time world champion having watched his next opponent rise from the junior ranks.

"He's a lovely young boy and he's going to go far in the game," the fifth seed added.

"It is about time he came through and showed people what he's capable of because every snooker player knows what a special talent he is.

"It is as if I'm playing an upgrade on Thepchaiya."

Lisowski has already claimed a significant scalp, defeating fellow Englishman Stuart Bingham, the 12th seed, 10-7 in the first round.

With seven of the 16 seeds having been knocked out even before the conclusion of all the opening matches, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Williams and Higgins are the only former champions left in the draw.

"It is really tough," Higgins said. "I was looking down the list of 16 qualifiers and there weren't many that you would say 'I'll take that draw'.

"They're all, on their day, capable of beating anybody."

Both Higgins and Un-Nooh missed chances to record 147 maximum breaks, something the Scot, who last won the world title in 2014, is itching to do for the first time at the Crucible.

"I played the wrong shot on the second last red," he admitted. "I was pretty disappointed, but it is difficult trying to do a 147 out there because the pressure is pretty intense.

"I would love to do one here. It would be an amazing feeling, That is something I will try to do before my career finishes."