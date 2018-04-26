World Snooker Championship 2018: Anthony McGill beats Ryan Day in round one

Media playback is not supported on this device Mark Allen's flukey treble wins frame

2018 World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 21 April - 7 May Coverage: Watch live across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Anthony McGill won five frames in a row to complete a remarkable comeback and beat Ryan Day in the first round of the World Championship in Sheffield.

The Scot trailed 6-3 overnight after being outplayed by a confident Day, who scored breaks of 141 and a tournament high of 145.

Welshman Day, 38, quickly extended the advantage to 7-3, and also led 8-5.

But McGill, 27, seemed buoyed by his opponent's later struggles to set up a second-round tie with Ding Junhui.

"I can't believe I won," McGill, a Crucible quarter-finalist in 2015, told BBC Sport. "The whole way through I was behind and wasn't anywhere near the required level.

"It shows what you can do if you dig in and never give up. I didn't play well and maybe that dragged him down a bit.

"I can definitely take confidence from the fact that I played my best snooker towards the end of the match when my back was against the wall."

World number 14 Anthony McGill will play Ding Junhui, the world number three, in the second round

McGill's win meant he avoided becoming the seventh seed to go out from 15 of the 16 first-round matches that have been completed.

Day's second-session display was in stark contrast to his imperious performance in Wednesday's opening session.

A rapid 51 extended his lead to 7-3 but that was the clear highlight as he missed countless simple chances and an increasingly assured McGill took full advantage to edge a low-scoring match.

Analysis

John Parrott, 1991 world champion

It was a fabulous show of temperament by Anthony McGill and sometimes that's what is all about. It's not just potting balls and flair and skill.

You stick in there, try as hard as you can and just hang around and see what happens. What happened today was that his opponent got worse and he got slightly better and that was good enough.

Allen edges ahead of Perry

The best-of-25-frame second-round action also began on Thursday, with Masters champion Mark Allen taking a 5-3 lead over world number 22 Joe Perry - the man who knocked out reigning champion Mark Selby in the first round.

Inspired to try snooker? Find out how to get into snooker, pool and billiards with our fully inclusive guide.

Northern Ireland's Allen, 32, lost the first frame but was in devastating form from then on, scoring breaks of 99, 94 and 67 to lead 3-1.

Perry, 43, responded with his top break of 73, but world number 16 Allen won two of the next three to maintain his two-frame advantage.

The evening session sees world number four Judd Trump resume 6-3 up on Crucible debutant Chris Wakelin in the only remaining last-32 tie.

English 2013 runner-up Barry Hawkins also faces another World Championship first-timer, China's Lyu Haotian, in the second round.