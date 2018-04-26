BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship: Watch as Anthony McGill seals 'unbelievable' comeback against Ryan Day

Watch dramatic finish as McGill seals 'unbelievable' comeback

  • From the section Snooker

Watch the dramatic finish as Anthony McGill seals an "unbelievable" comeback by winning five frames in a row to beat Ryan Day in the first round of the World Championship in Sheffield.

READ MORE: Anthony McGill beats Ryan Day in round one

Watch live across BBC TV & the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users

Top videos

Video

Watch dramatic finish as McGill seals 'unbelievable' comeback

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Morgan unfazed by London Stadium omission

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Where is Jack Rodwell? Coleman 'doesn't know'

Video

Eddie Howe and his love of electric 80s piano

Video

Hodgson would be disappointed if England stopped playing at Wembley

Video

Wenger says timing of announcement 'not my decision'

Top Stories