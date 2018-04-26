BBC Sport - Snooker World Championship: Judd Trump seals hard-fought win over Chris Wakelin
Trump survives Wakelin scare to win final-frame decider
Judd Trump survives an impressive comeback from Chris Wakelin to win 10-9 in a final-frame decider, booking his place in the second round of the Snooker World Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield.
