World Snooker Championship 2018: Wakelin rues missed chance to upstage Trump

Snooker World Championship: Judd Trump seals hard-fought win over Chris Wakelin

2018 World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 21 April - 7 May

Crucible debutant Chris Wakelin said he "fell short" when the pressure ramped up in his 10-9 first-round defeat against number four seed Judd Trump.

The world number 55 was on the verge of pulling off the biggest shock of this year's World Championship so far when he battled back from 8-4 and 9-8 down.

But Trump eventually prevailed after a decider riddled with errors and some bad luck by the Nuneaton potter.

"I've tried my hardest, and not left anything out there," said Wakelin, 26.

"It's been one of those days. The balls that I missed I put 100% into.

"I did have chances in the decider. All you ask for is one opportunity and I had plenty, so that's the most disappointing thing.

"You practice all those hours, days, weeks and years for that moment but sadly I fell short."

Chris Wakelin says it was a dream to play at the Crucible

Two-time ranking event quarter-finalist Wakelin made the highest break of his career in the first session of the biggest match of his career - a 141 that was the tournament's highest break at the time.

He trailed 6-3 going into Thursday's second session, but seemed boosted by his performance and that huge clearance.

Despite then slipping 8-4 behind to the 2011 runner-up, Wakelin won four frames in a row to level at 8-4.

Trump edged frame 17 but Wakelin levelled again on the final black of a gripping frame 18 and both men had numerous chances to get over the line before Trump finally won through.

"There's a lot of positives to draw," Wakelin added. "I never gave in.

"It's an amazing arena. You dream of playing here, even more you dream of winning here. It's been a really good season for me. I've enjoyed practising and testing myself."