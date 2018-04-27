World Snooker Championship 2018: Judd Trump 'relieved' to reach second round

Media playback is not supported on this device Snooker World Championship: Judd Trump seals hard-fought win over Chris Wakelin

2018 World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 21 April - 7 May Coverage: Watch live across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

World number four Judd Trump says he will have to improve dramatically on his 10-9 first-round victory over Chris Wakelin to have any chance of winning a maiden World Championship title.

Trump, 28, led 8-4 but lost his way in the latter stages and scraped through after a tense, error-strewn decider with the Crucible debutant.

The Bristolian said: "I had a big lead and almost threw it away.

"I was surprised to get another chance after the first 25 chances."

Trump went 9-8 ahead but squandered a couple of great opportunities to see out a 10-8 win.

World number 55 Wakelin levelled on the final black and both men missed numerous openings to get over the line before Trump finally won through.

The eight-time ranking event winner faces qualifier Ricky Walden, a former world number six, in the best-of-25 frame last-16 match on Sunday.

"I'm relieved to get through, but I know I'm going to have to up my game," said Trump, who lost to John Higgins in the 2011 final.

"I don't want to play like that in the next game and lose, or there would be no point winning.

"I'm disappointed with how I played. I will have to play a lot better than that. I was a bit fortunate to get through."

Last year Trump was beaten 10-8 by Rory McLeod in the first round, while in 2016 he only reached the second round.

He said he will "not dwell" on his display against Walden and has a good chance to play himself back into form.

"Chris will be devastated to have lost that one," Trump added. "He dug in well and played really well for his first time here. There's not many players that play like that on their first time.

"I barely made a big break, but hopefully against Ricky I can improve. Every day is different."