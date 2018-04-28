World Snooker Championship 2018: Barry Hawkins beats Lyu Haotian to reach last eight

Barry Hawkins is ranked sixth in the world

2018 World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 21 April - 7 May Coverage: Watch live across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Former runner-up Barry Hawkins survived a scare to beat debutant Lyu Haotian 13-10 and reach the quarter-finals of the World Championship.

China's Lyu recovered from 4-0 and 8-3 down to level the contest at 10-10, but missed chances allowed Englishman Hawkins to win three frames in a row.

"He just kept potting balls and did not look flustered. I could not shake him off," said Hawkins.

He faces China's Ding Junhui or Scot Anthony McGill in the last eight.

A superb match featured four centuries for Hawkins and two for Lyu, while they shared 13 further breaks of 50 or more.

Hawkins lost in the first round at the Crucible on his first five appearances, but has reached the last eight in the past six years.

"I am really pleased," he added. "It was a really good standard. He would not go away.

"It is a great feeling to get to the quarter-finals and it is an unbelievable place to play. There is no better place to play. My focus seems to be better here and I get up for it more."

Lyu said: "I had a very good result here (against Marco Fu) but a lack of experience in shot selection and poor safety cost me the match. I am going to go away and work on those."

In a repeat of the 2008 and 2012 finals, five-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan resumes his second-round contest at 14:30 BST, trailing 9-7 against Ali Carter.