BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship: Mark Williams pulls off another amazing fluke
He's at it again! Williams' incredible under-arm fluke shot
- From the section Snooker
World number seven Mark Williams pulls off another incredible fluke in his second-round match against Robert Milkins, following his 'no-look' shot from the first round at the Crucible.
WATCH MORE: 'One of the best flukes I've sever seen'
Watch live coverage of the 2018 World Snooker Championship on the BBC.
Available to UK users only.