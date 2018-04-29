World Snooker Championship 2018: Ding Junhui leads Anthony McGill 8-0

2018 World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 21 April - 7 May Coverage: Watch live across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

China's Ding Junhui produced a sensational session of snooker against Anthony McGill of Scotland to open up a commanding 8-0 second-round lead at the World Championship.

World number three Ding is the bookmakers' favourite for the title after defending champion Mark Selby and Ronnie O'Sullivan went out.

He dominated McGill with two centuries and five breaks of 60 or more.

The match resumes at 19:00 BST with Ding needing five more frames to win.

Ding the man to beat?

Ding has long been tipped to claim snooker's biggest tournament and is widely regarded as one of the best players never to triumph in Sheffield. He came closest two years ago, but was beaten in the final by Selby.

Since emerging as an 18-year-old winner of the China Open in 2005, he has won 13 ranking titles.

With a number of big-name players already making an exit, this could be Ding's best chance of triumphing at the Crucible Theatre.

He put down a marker against McGill with breaks of 102, 81, 126, 64, 75, 99 and 73 and outscored his opponent by 806 points to 86. McGill potted just 23 balls in the session.

The only whitewash to have taken place at the World Championship is John Parrott's 10-0 first-round win over Eddie Charlton in 1992.

