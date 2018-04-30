World Snooker Championship 2018: O'Sullivan-Carter clash 'virtually nothing'

Media playback is not supported on this device Snooker to 'name & shame' slow players - Hearn

Ronnie O'Sullivan's 'shoulder barge' on Ali Carter at the World Championship was "dramatic" and "exciting", but "virtually nothing", according to World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn.

O'Sullivan, 42, bumped into his fellow Englishman during the 19th frame of his surprise 13-9 second-round defeat.

Hearn said: "It wasn't much of a physical contact was it?

"It was highlighted by the occasion, the fact that it was intense and that it meant something."

Five-time champion O'Sullivan blamed the media for trying to make a story out of the incident.

Hearn, who runs snooker's commercial arm, said passion shown by the players was good for the sport.

O'Sullivan, left, congratulated Carter at the end of the match despite some heated moments

"It was intense and you felt like you were in a moment of drama," he added. "But let's not make it more than it was because it was virtually nothing.

"Had they been Premier League footballers, they would have been on the ground; they would have fallen over.

"I thought Paul Collier [referee] did a fantastic job diffusing the situation and actually no damage was done to their reputation or integrity. It was a bit exciting."

