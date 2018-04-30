BBC Sport - Snooker World Championship: Mark Williams knocks out qualifier Robert Milkins - five best shots
Williams knocks out qualifier Milkins - five best shots
Wales' Mark Williams is safely through to the quarter-finals of the World Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield after a routine 13-7 win over English qualifier Robert Milkins.
