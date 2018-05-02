World Snooker Championship 2018: Barry Hawkins beats Ding Junhui to reach semi-finals

Media playback is not supported on this device Barry Hawkins beats top seed Ding Junhui in quarters - best five shots

2018 World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 21 April - 7 May Coverage: Watch live across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

World number six Barry Hawkins had no trouble closing out a 13-5 win over Ding Junhui to knock out the World Championship favourite and highest seed left in the tournament.

Hawkins, the 2013 runner-up, scored eight half-centuries and a 113 to lead the Chinese star 11-5 overnight.

A scrappy opening frame on Wednesday went the way of the Englishman, 39.

And the left-hander won his fifth frame in a row with a break of 124 to see off an out-of-sorts world number three.

Hawkins, who faces either Mark Williams or Ali Carter in the semi-finals, said: "I punished him every time he made a mistake and when someone is doing that against you, it is easy to miss a few.

"I managed to keep him under pressure. And there is a lot of pressure on his shoulders too.

"Winning 6-2 last night was huge and I am happy to get over the line. I felt like he gave up at the end."

Still to come

The other morning match sees world number four Judd Trump resume 5-3 ahead against Scotland's four-time champion John Higgins in a repeat of the 2011 final. That match plays to a finish tonight.

World number nine Kyren Wilson leads Northern Ireland's Mark Allen 11-5 in the first of two afternoon encounters.

The last-eight meeting between Ronnie O'Sullivan's conqueror Carter and two-time Crucible winner Williams moves into the second session in the afternoon and plays out this evening.

Analysis

Peter Ebdon, 2002 world champion

Barry is one of the best match players on tour and his record at the Crucible over the last few years is amazing.

He would be a very worthy world champion but so would all the players left in the tournament.

Barry has gone through the gears. He has such a brilliant technique; it's so smooth. There isn't much that can go wrong with it.