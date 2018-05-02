BBC Sport - World Snooker Championship: John Higgins beats Judd Trump in a final-frame thriller
'Class act' Higgins wins final-frame thriller
- From the section Snooker
Four-time champion John Higgins wins a gripping final-frame decider, beating Judd Trump 13-12 to reach the semi-finals of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield.
