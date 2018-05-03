World Snooker Championship 2018: Ali Carter buoyed by run to quarter-finals

Ali Carter
Ali Carter beat Ronnie O'Sullivan 13-9 in the second round

Ali Carter says his win against Ronnie O'Sullivan and run to the World Championship quarter-finals has given him reason for optimism.

The world number 15 had only made one ranking event semi-final and one quarter-final this season.

But Carter beat Graeme Dott and saw off five-time champion O'Sullivan in a second-round meeting before losing to Mark Williams in the last eight.

"I can take a lot of confidence from beating Ronnie," said the Essex potter.

"Every match is a tough match; I played a world champion in the first round, a world champion in the second round and a world champion in the quarter-final.

"It's an opportunity missed but I can have some time off and regroup. It's been a positive end to the season after a not-so-good season. So I look forward to next year."

The two-time Worlds runner-up - one of only six men to score a maximum at the Crucible - kept the pressure on two-time champion Williams until the latter stages when the 43-year-old Welshman went from 9-7 ahead to close out a 13-8 success.

"Mark played really well," added 38-year-old Carter. "Credit to him. I felt like I was hanging in there. I should have possibly been 5-3 up after the first session.

"It was a good match. At 9-7 I never had a shot for the first two frames and he's 11-7 ahead. Then I won a good frame to go 11-8 but he scored another century to go 12-8.

"And even in the last frame everything was uphill. I felt like I was swimming against the tide."

Carter, who the World Championship runner-up in 2008 and 2012, reached the semi-finals of the China Championship in August and the last eight at the International Championship in November.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Live on the BBC

Tournaments