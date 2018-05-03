World Snooker Championship 2018: John Higgins takes early advantage against Kyren Wilson in semi-final

John Higgins is aiming to win his fifth world title 20 years after his first in 1998

2018 World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 21 April - 7 May Coverage: Watch live across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Four-time winner John Higgins edged 5-3 ahead of Kyren Wilson after the first session of their World Championship semi-final.

Masters finalist Wilson failed to settle early on as Higgins made breaks of 57, 65 and 77 to take a 4-1 lead.

Wilson, who had a backstage nose bleed, closed in, making a 140 clearance, but Higgins nicked the eighth.

Two-time champion Mark Williams faces Barry Hawkins in the second semi-final from 19:00 BST, live on the BBC.

Welshman Williams progressed to the last four by beating Ronnie O'Sullivan's conqueror Ali Carter, while Englishman Hawkins made light work of China's Ding Junhui.

Higgins came through a nail-biting final-frame decider against Judd Trump late on Wednesday and was beaten in last year's final by Mark Selby.

Playing in his 10th semi-final at the Crucible, he showed his experience by finding his rhythm and holding an early advantage.

But Wilson, a first-timer on the one-table set-up, pulled himself together after the mid-session interval with a century but a missed red on a break of 44 proved costly as Higgins dished out a clearance in the final frame of the session. They resume on Friday at 10:00 BST.

Analysis

1991 world champion John Parrott on BBC Two

Kyren Wilson missed a sitter in the last frame and it is just one lapse in concentration. It was a session that was going a bit wrong for John Higgins - he was tired after the late quarter-final - but the two clearances showed why he is 5-3 up and not 5-3 down.

It is a fantastic score for him, he would have been OK at 4-4 but 5-3 is a real bonus.

Kyren struggled early on but since then he has done well. He took a while to get into it and Higgins was weakening but he got back into the match.