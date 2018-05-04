World Snooker Championship 2018: John Higgins leads Kyren Wilson 9-7 in semi-final

John Higgins won the world title in 1998, 2007, 2009 and 2011

2018 World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 21 April - 7 May

Four-time winner John Higgins dug in to maintain a 9-7 lead over Kyren Wilson after a low-quality second session of their World Championship semi-final.

Scotland's Higgins led 5-3 overnight and he ground out a 7-4 advantage over Englishman Wilson on Friday morning.

But Wilson took three of the next five frames, with Higgins clinching a crucial black-ball decider in between.

Mark Williams trails Barry Hawkins 5-3 in the second best-of-33 semi-final, with the pair resuming at 14:30 BST.

Welshman Williams has won two ranking titles this season and is aiming to clinch the world crown 15 years after the most recent of his two World Championship triumphs.

Meanwhile Higgins, who won his last title at the Crucible in 2011, was at his solid, match-play best, leaving Masters finalist Wilson ruing missed opportunities.

The 14th frame could prove to be pivotal in the context of the match, as Wilson could have levelled at 7-7 but missed a tricky blue, instead seeing Higgins pinch it on the black as he kept hold of his two-frame cushion.

They resume at 19:00 BST with a further eight frames to be played.

Analysis

Former Masters champion Alan McManus

John Higgins will be delighted by the result in that session because he has not been all there.

He is very honest about his own game and will tell you the same thing, but he has the ability to tough it out when the chips are down.

It was far from being vintage Higgins, but he will be pleased to draw the session.