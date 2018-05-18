Cheltenham Racecourse: World Grand Prix snooker moves to National Hunt venue

Cheltenham Racecourse's The Centaur auditorium (not pictured) hosts a variety of events

Snooker's World Grand Prix will be held at Cheltenham Racecourse next year.

The ranking tournament moves from Preston's Guild Hall to The Centaur auditorium at the famous National Hunt venue.

"We are thrilled to bring the World Grand Prix to a new location," World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn said.

"We are always looking for new locations where we can give fans the opportunity to see the players in the flesh."

The World Grand Prix will take place between 4-10 February 2019, with a top prize of £100,000 on offer.

Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan defeated China's Ding Junhui in this year's final.